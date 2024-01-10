ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $363.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,588,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

