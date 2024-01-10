AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lowered by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.8% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $166.20. The company has a market capitalization of $292.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.49.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

