973 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Moody’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.38.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $373.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.86. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $396.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

