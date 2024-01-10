50,648 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBIN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3,146.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 97,894 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,942,000 after acquiring an additional 342,802 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

