50,648 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2024

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBINFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBIN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3,146.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 97,894 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,942,000 after acquiring an additional 342,802 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.