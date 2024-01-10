48,146 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
