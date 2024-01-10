4,128 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,128 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.89.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FN opened at $189.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $199.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.80.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
