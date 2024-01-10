4,128 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,128 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.89.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $189.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.06. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $199.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.80.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.