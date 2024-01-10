2,822 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.50. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $242.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.