264 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $902.69 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $675.00 and a 52-week high of $924.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $838.47 and its 200-day moving average is $806.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.28 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

