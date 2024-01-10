2,275 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,275 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,554,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Solar by 889.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after acquiring an additional 511,143 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,528,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock opened at $166.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.98 and its 200 day moving average is $170.39.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

