210,087 Shares in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 210,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISD. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 98,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 72,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $13.30.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

