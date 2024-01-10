11,035 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Graypoint LLC owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,009,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,084,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,837,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BBHY stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

