Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.65 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.0 %

GD opened at $253.82 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.85.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.77.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

