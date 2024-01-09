Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Price Hits $0.0792 on Exchanges

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for about $0.0792 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and approximately $782,717.51 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,627,884,870 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

