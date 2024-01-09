Worldcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $287.05 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00005592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $287.05 million and approximately $93.00 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,833,787 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 109,824,048.70930004 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.77313854 USD and is up 8.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $100,668,483.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

