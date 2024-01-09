Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,111,000 after purchasing an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $178.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $181.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

About Waste Management



Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

