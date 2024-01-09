Washington Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,785 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 205,022 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 62,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 47,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,755,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $94,370,000 after buying an additional 47,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 838,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,081,000 after buying an additional 25,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

