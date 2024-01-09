Washington Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

