Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,901 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.