Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $123.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

