Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $244,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Constellation Brands by 440.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after buying an additional 194,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $85,745,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $250.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

