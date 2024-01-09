Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after acquiring an additional 855,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after acquiring an additional 813,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $80.48 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

