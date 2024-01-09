Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.72.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

