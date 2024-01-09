Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,983,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,701,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,341,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

CSCO opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.