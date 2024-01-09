Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,374 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,006,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

