Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

VBK opened at $236.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $246.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.07. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.