Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Stake Reduced by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $78.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

