Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 68,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 274,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 129,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 987,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,722,000 after purchasing an additional 70,647 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

