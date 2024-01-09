Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.