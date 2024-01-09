Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 282 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.4% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 289,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,814,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 518,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,400,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 235,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.36 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $297.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.