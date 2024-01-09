United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $159.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.37. The stock has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

