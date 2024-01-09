Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at $3,103,125,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

