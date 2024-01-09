T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,146,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,516,000 after purchasing an additional 139,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 577,492 shares of company stock valued at $91,212,323 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $163.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.80.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

