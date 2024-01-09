Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0002

Substratum (SUB) traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.79 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00016362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,679.25 or 1.00036667 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010763 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009746 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00170798 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024059 USD and is up 37.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

