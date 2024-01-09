Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,291 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jabil were worth $28,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 93.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,791,000 after purchasing an additional 267,049 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $220,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $128.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.79 and a 12-month high of $141.38.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,529 shares of company stock valued at $19,297,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

