Strs Ohio Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,407,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.42.

AON Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE AON opened at $295.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.40. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.71%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.