Strs Ohio Sells 97,559 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97,559 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

