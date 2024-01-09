Strs Ohio Sells 748 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.56. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

