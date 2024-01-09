Strs Ohio Sells 52,152 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,152 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 298.2% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,126,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,743,000 after purchasing an additional 238,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

