Strs Ohio Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,907 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Allstate were worth $29,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $149.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $151.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.