Strs Ohio Has $27.45 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $27,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 98,554.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,067,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058,176 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,701 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,487 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $66,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

