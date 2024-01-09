Strs Ohio Has $19.41 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TFC opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.