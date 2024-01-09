Strs Ohio Has $18.98 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $261.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.34 and a 12-month high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,849 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

