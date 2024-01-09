SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Position Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of GWX stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

