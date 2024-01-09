SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $3,831,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $6,503,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 43.5% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $4,480,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $376.84 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.97 and a 52 week high of $377.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.12.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

