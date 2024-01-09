Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Source Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.2% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IVV opened at $476.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

