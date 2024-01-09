Sound Stewardship LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $476.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $459.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.47. The company has a market cap of $368.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

