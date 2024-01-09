Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $15,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $282.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

