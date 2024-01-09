Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $214.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

