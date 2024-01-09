Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Has $11.82 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

View Our Latest Report on V

Visa Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of V stock opened at $262.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.51 and its 200-day moving average is $243.75. The stock has a market cap of $481.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $263.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.