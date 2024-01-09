Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Lifted by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

ROP opened at $528.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $551.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

